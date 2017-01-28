La Salle takes on UP in PFF WL

Collegiate clubs De La Salle University and University of the Philippines (UP) battle in the first round of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium today.

League-leaders La Salle and reigning university champions UP are both coming off impressive victories in this year’s women’s football top flight.

The Lady Archers extended their winning streak to five games in their recent triumph over University of Santo Tomas (UST), 2-1, through the brace of Kyra Dimaandal.

On the other hand, the combined four-goal haul of Mary Rose Obra and Sofia Dungca powered the Lady Maroons in the 6-0 drubbing of young squad Kaya FC.

The women from Taft Avenue currently hold a pristine record of five wins for a total of 15 points while UP follow closely at second with 12 points on four wins and a defeat.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University will be taking on Hiraya FC in the second game of the Sunday triple-header match date of the PFF Women’s League at 4:30 p.m.

Ateneo won its last game against The Younghusband Football Acadamy, 6-1, via the four-goal explosion of Camille Rodriguez while Hiraya defeated Fuego Espana FC, 2-0, in their previous outing.

The Lady Eagles are seated in the sixth spot of the rankings with a record of two wins and two losses while Hiraya is at No. 8 with two victories and three defeats.

Also, the meeting between the ladies of the Younghusband Football Academy and the UST Lady Tigresses will be closing the busy game day of the tilt with a bout at 7 p.m.