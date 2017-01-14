La Salle takes on UST in PFF WL today

After a lengthy holiday break, De La Salle University will face University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 2 p.m. today in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Lady Archers, currently No. 1, carry an unblemished record of four straight wins while the Lady Tigresses are No. 4 with a 2-1 win-loss card.

La Salle started its campaign with a 4-1 rout of The Younghusband Football Academy before beating rivals Ateneo de Manila University, 6-0.

The ladies from Taft Avenue continued their winning ways two games before the break by escaping Hiraya FC, 1-0, and defending champions Far Eastern University, 3-2.

On the other hand, UST scored back-to-back victories in their initial two outings thumping Fuego Espana FC, 7-0, and Kaya FC, 8-1.

The Espana based women’s squad, however, lost 1-3 to the Blue Eagles last December 11.

Meanwhile, Ateneo will battle The Younghusband Football Academy at 4:30 p.m. in the triple-header Sunday of the PFF Women’s League.

In the main match of the day, eighth seed Hiraya FC will go against the winless Fuego Espana FC at 7 p.m.