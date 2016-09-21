La Salle tames Growling Tigresses in UAAP hoops

De La Salle University (DLSU) cruised past the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigresses, 77-67, for its third win in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The Lady Archers sped away from UST in the opening minutes of the second half as Joahanna Arciga banked her first basket, 41-38.

Arciga, Khate Castillo, and Chay Vergara added more baskets to extend the lead to 13 points, 51-38. Castillo then drained a three-pointer in the 4:44-minute mark, 54-38.

To stop the bleeding for UST, Ann Gandalla hit a trey with 3:25 minutes remaining the third quarter, 55-41.

Tigress Misaela Larosa initiated her own a 5-0 run, hitting a put back off a miss, scoring a fastbreak layup, and splitting her free throws after Arciga fouled her, 61-46.

UST cut the lead to nine with Sofia Felisarta driving to the basket with 7:48 minutes remaining in the last period, 66-57.

Gandalla drained a trey in the dying seconds of the match, 74-67, but La Salle’s Vergara retaliated with another three-pointer to clinch the victory, 77-67.

“Its a good bounce back when its a character win. I was worried how the team is going to react after a loss but they showed character, they showed the willingness to come back from a loss so its a good sign for us, said La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva.

The Tigresses snatched the lead from the Lady Archers midway through the second quarter, 22-24. They widened the gap to 10 despite collecting five team fouls, 24-34.

Vergara and Castillo shot baskets from the arc, followed by Amens Torres jumper, 32-35. Castillo banked another trey to take the advantage in the last seconds of the second canto, 35-34.

“When were up by 10, if we didn’t break down, at least we have a cushion coming to the second half. That’s very crucial in our game. More or less, we played three and a half quarters of good basketball,” said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

Castillo topscored La Salle with 20 points, followed by Bennette Revillosa with 13, while Snow Peñaranda showcased a double-double performance of 10 markers and 10 assists. Gandalla led UST with 19 points and eight rebounds.

La Salle forced UST to commit 45 turnovers compared to its 30.

“When I started with La Salle, I played for Coach Franz (Pumaren). Its the same system that we’re doing, creating turnovers and then having scoring opportunities on the other end so that’s my philosophy when I was playing for La Salle,” Villanueva added.

Earlier, Ateneo de Manila University edged Far Eastern University (FEU), 60-56.

Jonette Uy de Ong and Hazelle Yam led Ateneo with 14 points apiece, followed by Jollina Go with 11.

Valerie Mamaril led FEU with 23 markers.