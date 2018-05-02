La Salle ‘three-peats,’ bags women’s volleyball crown of UAAP Season 80

THE La Salle Lady Spikers bagged the women’s volleyball crown of UAAP Season 80 for the third straight year, defeating the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in straight sets — 26-24, 25-20, 26-24 on Wednesday.

It was the 11th title for La Salle in 18 Finals appearances and third “three-peat” since Seasons 66 to 68 and Seasons 73 to 75, according to a report on the ABS-CBN sports website.

Kim Dy who played her fifth and final year for the Lady Spikers, along with Majoy Baron and libero Dawn Macandili, ended her collegiate career with 18 points off 15 attacks, two kill blocks and a service ace, it said.

Dy, an opposite hitter, put down a furious rally by the Lady Tamaraws in the third set with a kill after FEU tied at 24. Tin Tiamzon made sure of the celebration with a crosscourt hit that ended the Lady Tamaraws’ hopes of completing a comeback in their return to the championship after nine years.

La Salle took Game 1 in a best-of-three championship series also in straight sets, 29-27, 25-21, 25-22, last Saturday.