La Salle trips sister team GAU in PFFWL

De La Salle University schooled its sister team Green Archers United (GAU) FC with a 6-1 romp as the first round of the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League (PFFWL) concluded on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

After rarely trailing in the early goings, the Lady Booters came alive and bombarded their younger foes with consecutive goals to keep their unbeaten record and solidify their grip of the top spot with 27 points.

La Salle head coach Hans Peter Smit shrugged off any worry when they were down against his “past and future” team.

“I knew that we would still come out victorious because we’re better fit,” said the seasoned mentor.

GAU absorbed its third loss in nine games though it stayed on the No. 3 spot with 16 points.

Alisha del Campo scored off a rebound to bring the Alabang-based female booters ahead in the 21st minute.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 champions got fired up as Kyra Dimaandal struck back with a low shot from the middle of the box in the 38th.

Chelo Hodges tapped home a brilliant cross from substitute Nina Arrieta to give La Salle a 2-1 lead at the end of the first half.

Arrieta pounced on a sloppy clearance by GAU as she found the back of the net 10 minutes into the second half before dishing out a nifty through ball to Dimaandal, who completed her brace in the 76th.

League top scorer Dimaandal returned the favor to Arrieta, who executed a clinical finish four minutes later and reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kyla Inquig punctuated the win with a simple tap-in.

Meanwhile, OutKast FC and Ateneo de Manila University shared the spoils as they settled for a 2-2 draw in the first game of the day.

Alesa Dolino blasted a brace to salvage OutKast, which trailed behind for most of the match.

“It was a victory for us although it ended up in a draw,” beamed OutKast coach Rhea Penales, whose club remained on the upper half of the leaderboard with 14 points.

“We’re happy with the result although we had some concerns with our backline,” said Ateneo coach Jaypee Merida as the Lady Blue Booters squandered a chance to climb out of the bottom half with their second stalemate in nine games.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

