La Salle whips UP to snatch solo lead

Defending champion De La Salle University posted a convincing 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 win over University of the Philippines (UP) to gain the solo lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Season 79 Finals Most Valuable Players (MVP) Desiree Cheng nailed 14 points built on 10 attacks and four aces in leading the Lady Spikers to their seventh win in nine games.

Another Finals MVP (Season 78) Kim Kianna Dy had a good showing with six kills, five aces and four blocks while open hitter Ernestine Tiamzon contributed nine markers, 10 digs and seven reception. Middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya delivered eight hits also for La Salle.

Playmaker Michelle Cobb displayed 30 excellent sets while libero Dawn Macandili got 20 digs in the game that lasted for just 73 minutes.

The Lady Maroons dropped to 3-6.

Skipper Diana Carlos topscored for UP with 16 points while Isa Molde had nine attacks and an ace.

The Lady Maroons had 21 unforced errors and could only produced 23 good receptions out of 63 attempts.

La Salle was impressive in all aspects, earning 34 points from the attack line, four from blocking department and a huge 15-point production in the service area.

In the men’s division, reigning titlist Ateneo de Manila University and former champion National University (NU) toppled their respective foes to stay on top of the standings with similar 8-1 cards.

Four-time MVP Marck Jesus Espejo sizzled anew with 16 attacks, four blocks and three aces to tow Ateneo to a 25-19, 26-24, 25-22 victory over Adamson University.

Team captain Karl Baysa added 15 points while Lawrence Magadia chipped in 10 for the Blue Eagles.

On the other hand, Bryan Bagunas and Kim Malabunga combined for 33 points in NU’s 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 straight-set win over University of Santo Tomas.

The Soaring Falcons and the Growling Tigers both fell to 3-6.