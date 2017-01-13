La Salle-Zobel aims to extend winning run

DE LA SALLE-Zobel takes on University of Santo Tomas, while defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman plays against Ateneo today as the second round eliminations of the UAAP Season 79 juniors football tournament kicks off today at the Moro Lorenzo Field.

Unbeaten in three matches, the Junior Archers seek to sustain their remarkable run in the 4 p.m. match with the Tiger Cubs.

The second-running Baby Tamaraws, meanwhile, hope to reassert their mastery of the Blue Eaglets in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m.

De La Salle-Zobel stood on top of the league table with a maximum of nine points, three off FEU-Diliman, which has six.

UST and Ateneo share the bottom with one point apiece, with both teams in dire need of a strong second round showing to advance.

The Junior Archers will next face the Eaglets on January 21 before wrapping up the elims with a interesting showdown with the Baby Tamaraws on January 28.

It was De La Salle-Zobel which halted FEU-Diliman’s 23-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory last December 3

The top two teams after the double-round elimination will progress in the one-game final scheduled on February 4, 7 p.m. at the McKinley Hill Stadium.