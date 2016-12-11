La Salle Zobel keeps lead in UAAP juniors

DE LA SALLE-Zobel hammered out a 1-0 victory over Ateneo to sustain its impressive run in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 juniors football tournament on Saturday at the Moro Lorenzo Field.

Skipper Miguel Basmayor found the back of the net in the 33rd minute as the Junior Archers stayed on top of the table with six points.

De La Salle-Zobel, which stunned Far Eastern University-Diliman in the season opener to end the defending six-time champions’ 23-match unbeaten streak, goes for the first round sweep against University of Santo Tomas on Saturday.

Raring to bounce back from a 1-2 loss to the Junior Archers, the Baby Tamaraws vented their ire on the Tiger Cubs with a clinical 7-1 win.

FEU-Diliman moved up to second place with three points, while the Blue Eaglets and UST remained at one point, but Ateneo holds third spot by virtue of better goal difference.