La Salle’s Dy bags UAAP POW plum

KIM Kianna Dy proved to be the key to defending champion De La Salle University’s victory over archrivals Ateneo Lady Eagles, meriting her the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s volleyball Player of the Week title.

Dy exploded with a season-high of 21 points off 11 spikes, seven blocks and three aces, aiding the Lady Spikers to topple the Lady Eagles in four sets – 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20 – on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The opposite spiker vowed to head coach Ramil de Jesus that she would makeup for her lackluster performance in La Salle’s loss to Adamson.

Her efforts allowed the Lady Spikers to bounce back to winning ways and edge out Ateneo for second place in the standings.

“After our loss to Adamson, she sent a message to me. She was really sorry and promised to bounce back. Then here it is,”said de Jesus.

Dy was convinced of the fact that the Lady Spikers needed to bounce back and regain their confidence.

“I think, coming from a loss, we really need to bounce back. And we need to get that confidence again,” said Dy.

Dy was chosen over POW candidates University of the East’s Shaya Adorador and Kath Arado, Far Eastern University captain Bernadeth Pons, National University stalwart Jaja Santiago and University of the Philippines’ topscorer Tots Carlos.