LA Santos mounts first major concert

Blessings continue to pour in on promising young singer LA Santos. After launching his 2017 self-titled album under Star Music, his original singles “Tinamaan,” composed by Jonathan Manalo, and “One Greatest Love” have done well on music charts, radio and online streaming.

Eager to build his experience in live performance, he shared the stage as guest of top actor Ian Veneracion on the latter’s first major foray into music on April 21 in Cebu City. The guesting came only a couple of months after Santos had been announced as a possible front act performer for pop culture icon Celine Dion’s Manila concert in July this year.

What makes Santos’ young career all the more impressive is how in such short period of time, the 17-year-old singer who was born with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), has truly found his niche in music. In fact, he will stage his first major solo concert, with the very current title “#Petmalu,” at the Music Museum on Monday April 30. Moreover, the artist is already giving back via this endeavor, which will serve as a benefit concert for Cherish Life Foundation.

Directed by Lean Iñigo and produced by Santos’ manager, former actor Joed Serrano, much is expected of the singer on his first big outing.

Confidently, Serrano said he is convinced his talent has a bright future in the music scene.

“I see his determination and discipline so it’s a big challenge for me na mapasikat siya. Maganda naman ang songs niya, you can watch them on YouTube, so sabi ko, sana, magka-hit siya to help boost his career,” the manager began.

“We are also planning to do a movie for him and Boy Abunda is also helping us [as consultant to his career]so I’m optimistic magiging maganda ang future ni LA as a singer and also an actor.

“Like I said, I’m producing Celine Dion’s concert here and I sent LA’s videos to her company. I’m hoping pumayag siyang mag-guest si LA sa show niya,” Serrano added.

Meanwhile Santos admitted he’s jittery about his upcoming performance.

“Of course I’m nervous because this is my first major concert, but I am eager to show my best to the audience,” he related.

“Right now, I’m just really grateful to the artists who agreed to become my guests performers to help me build a career. They are Jaya, Ian Veneracion, Jona, Michael Pangilinan, Imelda Papin, Claire de la Fuente, Eva Eugenio, Boobsie Wonderland and my sister Kanisha. We assure the audience that they will have lots of fun on a memorable night of songs and good music.