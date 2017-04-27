Thursday, April 27, 2017
    La Union adopts 4-day work week

    SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: Gov. Francisco Emmanuel Ortega 3rd has issued a memorandum adopting a 4-day work week scheme to save on electricity that started on April 17 until June 2, the start of the coming school year. Ortega said it is a cost-cutting measure expected to generate savings on electric bills and other related office operating and maintenance costs. The directive said work days would only be on Mondays to Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in all provincial government offices providing administrative, financial, legislative and technical services. Several offices like medical, rescue and security, however, are not covered by the order.

