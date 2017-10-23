La Union, Dasma notch wins in BPinoy

La Union grabbed six gold medals in archery while Dasmariñas City chessers swept the rapid event in the 2017 Batang Pinoy Games organized by the Philippine Sports Commission in Vigan City.

Advertisements

Francine Sophia Navor and Geriemee Ranchez won two golds each for La Union with the 15-year-old Navor winning the 30-meter bowman girls qualification and Olympic rounds and Ranchez topping the 20-meter yeoman boys qualification and Olympic events.

“Maganda ang nilalaro ng mga players namin dahil sa support ng mga parents. Sila ang nagpu-push sa mga bata,’’ said Olympic coach Henry Manalang. “Sa lahat ng tournaments, sa pagbili ng mga gamit lagi silang nandyan.’’

Carleen Sophia Flores won the yeoman girls qualification round and Frances Alexa Navor captured the yeoman girls Olympic round to complete La Union’s golden hoard.

Manalang coached Filipina archer Jasmine Figueroa during the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Over the Baluarte Function Hall, Dasmarinas City collected all four gold medals offered in the chess rapid discipline with Michael Concio Jr., Kylen Joy Mordido and Daniel Quizon beating all of their rivals in the seven-round Swiss system format.

Concio bagged the gold in the boys’ 12-under, Mordido seized the girls’ 15-under title and Quizon took the boys’ 15-under crown.

Jerlyn Mae San Diego wound up tied with Raiza Mae Locmayoan of Calamba City with 6.5 points each but captured the girls’ 12-under gold via the tie break.

“Our local officials have been very supportive. I hope other LGUs will do the same for chess,’’ said Fide Master Roel Abelgas, head coach of the team supported by Dasmarinas City mayor Elpidio Barzaga Jr.

Abelgas has Arman Subaste, a gold-medal winner in the recent KL Asean Para Games, as assistant.

Erlzet Nanez of Manila won the bownman boys Olympic round in archery and Jemuelle James Espiritu of Baguio City clinched the gold in the bowman boys qualification round.