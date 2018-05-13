La Union ex-congressman shot dead in election gathering

AGOO, La Union – Former La Union Rep. Eufranio Eriguel of the 2nd District was gunned down in a barangay election gathering in Capas village here Saturday night.

Eriguel’s two bodyguards were also caught in the gunfire as they vainly tried to protect the former lawmaker.

Initial investigation said that Eriguel, Bong Tubiera and Bobby Ordinario were killed on the spot.

Police report added that the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. by assailants allegedly on board a black Mitsubishi Montero and a white Toyota Innova who, witnesses said, escaped from the scene of the crime.

Eriguel was on stage delivering a speech when a gunman sporadically fired a gun that also hit both his bodyguards.

Eriguel, in a previous interview said, that he was set to run for another term as representative in the 2nd District of La Union.

In 2010, Eriguel was elected as a member of the House of Representatives as a candidate for the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), representing the 2nd District of La Union. During his term as congressman, Eriguel served as chairman of the House Committee on Health, and was among the members of the bicameral committee that passed the Graphic Health Warning bill.

He was a medical doctor and politician from the Eriguel political clan of La Union, who has served three terms as mayor of Agoo, La Union and two terms as Congressman for the 2nd District of La Union; became Mayor of Agoo on 1 July 1998 and held this office until June 2007.

Through his leadership, Agoo reaped regional and national awards: Hall of Fame Awardee as the Cleanest, Safest and Greenest Municipality — 1st to 3rd Class Municipality Category (Gawad Pangulo sa Kapaligiran) Regional and National Level, Best LGU (1st – 3rd Class Municipality Category) in Literacy Promotion (Two-time National and Regional Champion), and other numerous local awards in different fields of local governance.

His wife Sandra Young Eriguel is presently congresswoman for 2nd District of La Union while daughter Stefanie is mayor of Agoo.

In 2016, Eriguel survived a bomb attack, placed on a parked motorcycle, during the local election campaign near his house, killing his driver.

Police investigation is ongoing.