La Union mayor, 7 others convicted over purchases of fogging chemical

TUBAO, La Union: The Sandiganbayan sentenced Mayor Dante Garcia and seven other municipal officers and a supplier to a maximum of 40 years imprisonment with perpetual disqualification from office after they were found guilty of the anomalous purchase of anti-dengue fogging chemicals in 2005.

Convicted along with Garcia in a decision promulgated on February 9 were: Rosemary Magwa, municipal engineer and Bids and Awards Committee head; Dominador Aquino, municipal agriculture officer; Rosita Palaroan, planning officer; Domingo Estaoesta, municipal assessor; Clarita Caburian, municipal midwife; Gina Collado, of the assessor’s office; and suppliers Maritess Velasco and Roger Crisostomo.

But Velasco was acquitted for failure of the prosecution to establish her civil liability and clear participation in the case.

The accused were found guilty of nine counts of violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act in connection with the purchase and payment of the fogging chemical worth over P1.5 million covered by nine checks, without going through the government-required competitive bidding.

The anti-graft court ruled the mode of procurement as “shopping,” and considered illegal when the amount of purchase exceeds P250,000.

The Sandiganbayan also found out that in one instance there was over-pricing in the purchases as in the case of the chemicals provided by Velasco’s chemical supplies with the P600 prevailing price jacked-up to P4,500 per liter.

Records showed that for its first purchase, the Tubao government bought a total of 44 liters for P198,000 while the prevailing market price was only P26,400. Succeeding transactions were also made through Crisostomo with the same procurement deficiencies.

The case against Garcia and his co-accused was filed by then Tubao vice mayor Lazaro Gayo who was killed inside his law office in Agoo, La Union in September 2012.

Meanwhile, Garcia told The Manila Times that Tubao was then experiencing a dengue outbreak and cases continued to rise that there was an outright sense of urgency to buy the fogging chemicals to combat dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

His lawyer, Vicente Ching, said they will file a motion for reconsideration on the Sandiganbayan ruling to cite, among others, that the case the Ombudsman filed contradicted a decision of the anti-graft court.

“The Sandiganbayan decision only focused on the ‘shopping’ and they left out the ‘over-pricing’ case filed earlier at the Ombudsman against my client,” he said, adding that the case on “shopping” has been dismissed.

“Shopping,” Ching added, is when the standard operating procedure of bidding and awarding is disregarded because it will take too long to address the dengue outbreak problem.

With William Jun Garcia