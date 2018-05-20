La Union police chief reassigned

SAN FERNANDO CITY, LA UNION: The Police Regional Office (PRO-I) here has sacked Senior Supt. Genaro Sapiera as La Union Police Provincial Office director on Saturday.

Supt. Marlon Paiste, public information officer of PRO-I, said Senior Supt. Rodolfo Rafanan will replace Sapiera, who will be reassigned to PRO-I.

Rafanan headed the Logistics Division (R4) at PRO-I.

Meanwhile, Paiste denied involvement in the recent killing of former La Union congressman Eufranio Eriguel in Agoo town last May 12.

He said Felizardo Villanueva, the suspected killer, will be arraigned on

ay 25, Friday, for three counts of murder.

Paiste added in a radio interview that they are looking into the possibility a that minimum of nine persons had conspired to assassinate Eriguel.

“There were many of them involved, so there must be a grand plan before they executed the [murder],” he said.