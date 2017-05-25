La Union police foil school robbery, kill suspects

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union: Two robbery suspects were shot dead while escaping after they were caught in the act of stealing computers from Rissing Elementary School in Bangar, La Union, at dawn on Thursday.

Three others who fled on board a white van (WRF 757) were intercepted in the next town of Sudipen. Chief Insp. Rogelio Miedes, Bangar police chief, said the unidentified suspects broke into three classrooms using a bolt cutter, Police personnel patrolling the area saw two men descend from a white van, at about 1 a.m. near the school gate. The policemen went to check and found the computers already outside the classrooms. After introducing themselves as police officers, the suspects allegedly drew their guns and fired at the lawmen, triggering a firefight. Miedes said the slain suspects were wearing maroon and gray shirts while their unidentified companions were being investigated.