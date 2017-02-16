La Union police nab ex-village chief for rape, guns

BANGAR, La Union: Police Chief Insp. Rogelio Miedes Jr. said they arrested two most wanted persons, one of them a rape suspect, who were caught with unlicensed firearms and grenade in separate operations on Thursday. Miedes identified the rape suspect as Onofre Sabado, 50, former chairman of Barangay Luzong Sur this town. Also found in his possession were an M16 rifle with magazines and bullets, a caliber 38 revolver, fragmentation grenade and nine bullets for caliber 357. Sabado was the No.2 most wanted persons in Bangar for the rape of his stepdaughter last year. No bail was recommended for his release. Also arrested earlier was Salvador Macuroy, 58, of Barangay Alzate who was facing frustrated murder case. The warrants for the arrest of Sabado and Macuroy were issued by Judge Manuel Aquino of the Regional Trial Court Branch 34, Balaoan, La Union.