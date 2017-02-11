La Union policeman to compete in France trail run

Police Officer, 2nd class Miguel Carranza aims to uplift the image of the Philippine National Police (PNP) when he competes in the Ultra-Trail Du Mont-Blanc 2017 in France this August.

Carranza, a Baguio City native who is currently assigned in Burgos, La Union, will be one of the four Filipinos that will represent the Philippines in the annual trail run that will go through the highest mountain range of the European continent.

“There is pressure on me to do well but it is my honor to be part of it. I’m the only, and first policeman from the country to join this international event. This is a special chance for me to represent the Philippines,” Carranza told The Manila Times in Filipino on Friday.

He explained that his objective is to make the public aware that there are still good policemen out there doing their best to bring honor to the PNP.

“I hope that even with this small deed that I am doing to represent the PNP and the country, I can uplift the image of our organization and give honor and inspiration to my fellow policemen,” he said.

The 29-year-old law enforcement officer earned his ticket to the prestigious event after notable finishes in qualifying races held in the country.

“I ran three qualifying races here in the Philippines last year,” Carranza said pertaining to contests organized by the International Trail Running Association.

He finished fourth in both the 160 kilometers Hardcore Hundred Miles Trail Ultramarathon and the 100km Pulag event in Nueva Viscaya, in May 2016.

Carranza also finished sixth against international competitors in the 85km Clark-Miyamit Falls race in Pampanga last November.

The policeman-athlete said that he is currently searching for sponsors who can fund his campaign.

“I’m praying that I get support because the event that I am joining is not government sponsored. I am currently talking to people to ask for financial support. As of now, I am doing a fund-raising drive to raise P200,000 to cover my expenses for the race and for my training. This is my personal mission but I hope that the PNP would help me with this.”

Carranza began in the sport in 2015 to maintain his fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle in his community.

“I started joining trail running events in 2015 but before that I was already an athlete. I played baseball in Baguio City. Sports have given me a way to study in college,” he stated.

Carranza received a scholarship from the University of the Cordilleras where he was varsity player.

He was also one of the six pioneering members of Team Pinikpikan; a group of trail runners based in the Cordilleras.

Carranza said that he loves the sport for it combines the thrill of running and mountaineering plus the chance to appreciate the beauty of nature while competing.

“There’s a different thrill in trail running because you can enjoy the view in the mountains that you pass through. With this, you can appreciate the beauty of nature and at the same time, you get very disciplined,” he said.

Carranza admitted that it s challenging to achieve balance between family, work and sports.

“Its quite hard but I have to make sacrifices to balance my work and running. I have a family and at the same time serves the country as a policeman—it’s hard to do all of that together but I always strive to balance my time for each.”