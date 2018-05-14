La Union rescue officer found dead in office

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union –The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (PDRRMO) was found dead inside his office at the Mabanag Justice Hall building early Sunday, police said.

Bobby Valdriz, also head of the La Union Rescue Office, allegedly locked himself inside his office after he instructed his staff not to disturb him at about 7:30 a.m.

Valdriz was supposedly attending Mass at the nearby St, William Cathedral for the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections to be held on today, Monday.

Scene of the Crime Operatives who responded found a single gunshot wound on his cheek. Police ruled out foul play. WILLIAM JUN GARCIA

