La Union rescue officer found dead

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officer was found dead inside his office at the Mabanag Justice Hall on Sundayin an apparent suicide, police said. Bobby Valdriz, also head of the La Union Rescue Office, allegedly locked himself inside the office after he instructed his staff not to disturb him at about 7:30 a.m. Operatives who went to the crime scene found Valdriz with a single gunshot wound on his cheek. Police ruled out foul play.