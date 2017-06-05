La Union restores landmark

LUNA, La Union: The toppled Luna Watchtower or Baluarte, a famed landmark in the province built during the Spanish era along the shores of Barangay Victoria, is now fully restored. The round 5.6-meter tall Baluarte was destroyed when Typhoon Lando battered the region in 2015. It was feared then that half of it will be swept into the sea. Mayor Victor Marvin Marron told The Manila Times the restoration that costs about P6 million was undertaken in agreement with the provincial and Luna governments, with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the National Museum and National Historical Institute (NHI). Historians estimated that it was built about 150 to 400 years ago and the NHI wanted it rehabilitated because it is a national treasure.