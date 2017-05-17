La Union school head accused of child abuse

CABA, La Union: The mother of a Grade VI student here filed maltreatment, child abuse and perjury cases against the officer-in-charge of an elementary school for allegedly slapping her 11-year-old son.

Ronalie Manarpaac, of Barangay Baccuit Norte, Bauang, La Union, filed the cases before the Office of Provincial Prosecutor against Merliza Quiñones Lozano, school head of Liquicia Integrated School here for slapping her son, Kail Joshua Dela Cruz last February 17.

Manarpaac’s complaint was also based on a Letter of Petition, addressed to the Department of Education provincial division director, Rowena Banzon; La Union 2nd Dist. Rep Sandra Eriguel and town councilor, Igmedia Dugena, a former police officer.

The 23 parents who signed the petition cited Lozano’s tendency to mete violent punishments and her past abuses since she was assigned to the school as classroom teacher and later as principal. The petitioners sought the school head’s ouster.

Lozano earlier said she just asked Manarpaac’s son to clean the school ground but the student allegedly answered back impolitely, prompting her to touch his face awkwardly.

However, sworn statements by other students, including a classroom teacher who was reportedly hesitant to stand as witness for fear that her testimony might affect her joh, confirmed the complaint of Manarpaac.

The Manila Times was told by a high school student that she also had fingernail marks in the arm inflicted by Lozano when she was a grader for an unspecified reason.

“She pulled my arms forcibly, with her sharp fingernails digging into it which left bloody marks,” the girl recalled.

Another student also said he dropped out of school after Lozano allegedly warned him while another one was deleted from the graduating class roster for irrational behavior.

A parent also said that her son did not want to go to school after Lozano allegedly insulted him. He was afraid he would be confronted violently by the principal, she added.