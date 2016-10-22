La Union under state of calamity

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: La Union was placed under a state of calamity on Friday after Typhoon Lawin destroyed almost P240 million in infrastructure projects and agricultural crops, mostly ready-to-harvest rice plants.

In a special session on Friday afternoon, Vice Governor Aureo Nisce and Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) members unanimously approved the resolution after Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega 3rd made an urgent request to declare the province under a state of calamity to allow them to use the calamity fund to help those affected by the typhoon.

Based on the report of the provincial disaster risk reduction management office, a total of P216 million in infrastructure, such as bridges, roads, public buildings and facilities were destroyed, while damages in agricultural crops, such as rice, corn, vegetables and fish, is about P22 million.

Two casualties were recorded while severe damages to power lines and communication were also recorded.

Cagayan gets assistance

In other areas affected by the typhoon, at least P6.1 million worth of humanitarian assistance reached those who were affected in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela. This was reported by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the Cagayan Valley (Region 2)

The updated report of the OCD showed that there were 14,524 families or 62,846 persons affected by the super typhoon in 417 villages in 72 municipalities in Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces.

The report also said there were 387 evacuation centers opened in the four provinces. These centers accommodated 14,316 families with 61,966 persons in the 72 municipalities.

An initial report from the Department of Social Work and Development showed 1,326 totally damaged houses and 5,119 partially damaged houses distributed as follows: Cagayan with 962 totally damaged and 2,472 partially damaged; Isabela with 355 totally damaged and 2,586 partially damaged while Nueva Vizcaya had 9 totally damaged and 61 partially damaged.

In an initial report of the Department of Agriculture recorded damage to agricultural crops amounting to P6.12 billion; livestock, P3.69 million; and agriculture infrastructure, P30.35 million or a total of P6.164 billion.

The Daang Maharlika from Santa Fe in Nueva Vizcaya province to Tuguegarao City in Cagayan Province is now passable to all types of vehicles.

However, most of the secondary roads and bridges in Cagayan, Isabela and Quirino provinces are still not passable due to landslides or swollen rivers that submerged; some are passable on one lane.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said there were 72 broken and toppled electric posts and 96 leaning posts along highways in Tuguegarao-Cabagan, Tuguegarao-Tabuk and Tuguegarao-Magapit-Camalaniugan-Santa Ana.

NGCP said these 69 kilovolt transmission lines along the highways mentioned have affected power supply in parts serviced by the Isabela Electric Cooperative II and the entire franchise areas of Kalinga Electric Cooperative and Cagayan Electric Cooperative I and II.

The NGCP North Luzon public relations office said restoration of the affected transmission lines will take at least eight days and those with lesser damage may be re-energized earlier.