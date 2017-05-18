La Union vice mayor slams ‘Drop Ball’

ARINGAY, La Union: Vice Mayor Jacqueline Chan has condemned the rampant operation of an illegal gambling game called Drop Ball under the alleged protection of some police and local government officials.

Chan told The Manila Times that she wrote a letter to President Rodrigo Duterte about the proliferation of Drop Ball in this town, as well as to barangay (village) chairmen asking them to stop the game but to no avail.

She said Drop Ball is at its busiest this summer when village fiestas are being held.

According to Chan, she personally had witnessed residents placing their bets in the game.

She said she also sent similar letters to the Department of the Interior and Local Government regional office; Chief Supt. Charlo Collado, Region 1 police director; and Senior Supt. Leo Francisco, La Union police director.

Chan pointed out that she was compelled to write the President and heads of the three agencies in the wake of the government’s intensified campaign against all forms of illegal gambling.