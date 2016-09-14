La Union’s high-value target killed in buy-bust

ARINGAY, La Union: A member of an illegal drug syndicate operating in the province, also suspected in the killing of a female drug user in Caba town last Sunday, was killed in a shootout with policemen during a buy-bust in Barangay Santa Rita East here on Tuesday. Chief Insp. Silverio Ordinado Jr., La Union police information officer, identified the fatality as Christian Ugay, a member of the group of Salvador Marzan, considered a high-value target in La Union. Police said Ugay was suspected in shooting dead Melanie Carbonell, who surrendered recently. Another drug suspect, Ernesto Daligues Jr., is fighting for his life after an unidentified gunman fired shots at him in Barangay Poblacion, San Gabriel town on Wednesday. The suspect fled on board a motorcycle.