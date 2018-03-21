Labor calls for safety audit of hotels, malls

HOW safe are our malls, hotels and other establishments?

This was raised on Tuesday by the biggest workers’ group in the country, after a fire of unknown origin gutted the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino and left at least five people dead and scores of others injured.

The Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines-Nagkaisa (ALU-TUCP-Nagkaisa) said the latest fire incident has brought to 79 the total number of workers who died in fire-related incidents in workplaces over a nine-month period.

The group expressed belief that the Manila Pavilion fire and similar incidents last year at the Manila Resorts World in Pasay City and NCC Mall in Davao City resulted from non-compliance and lax enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in workplaces.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe the Manila Pavilion fire.

Aguirre instructed the NBI to look into possible criminal, civil and administrative liability of any agency, office and

instrumentality of the government as well as the owners, managers and employees of the hotel-casino.

Should anyone be found liable for the incident, he also ordered the NBI “to file appropriate charges thereon, if any, as evidence may warrant.”

In June last year, 37 persons died in a fire inside Resorts World Hotel when a lone gunman barged in, opened fire and set afire a room and a gaming area before killing himself.

Investigators found that the hotel lacked signages to guide trapped employees and guests to fire exits.

In December 23 or six months after the Resorts World incident, 37 call center and building employees were also burned to death in a fire at NCCC Mall that was caused by faulty electrical wiring.

Most of the fatalities were employees of SSI call center, which was also found to have no separate fire exit of its own.

The ALU-TUCP-Nagkaisa said the series of fire incidents in workplaces has reached an alarming level.

“It’s always the workers who always pay the price for non-compliance of business owners and employers with occupational safety and health standards. Workers are always at risks from work hazards such as fires due to poor government enforcement of workplace safety and health rules and regulations,” according to Michael Mendoza, national president of the ALU-TUCP-Nagkaisa.

WITH REPORT FROM RAADEE S. SAUSA