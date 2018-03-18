Labor chief seeks greater protection for OFWs

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd has raised the alarming issue of maltreatment and abuse of migrant workers in the Gulf Region and other parts of the world during a recent gathering of world labor leaders.

At the conclusion of the first round of Negotiations for the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) held in New York, Bello called for better protection of migrant workers and urged member countries of the Gulf Cooperating Council to promote decent work in light of rampant cases of maltreatment and abuse of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), particularly household service workers (HSWs) or domestic helpers in the Middle East.

“With the recent issues surrounding the deaths of our kababayan [countrymen]in Kuwait as well as the unfair treatment of some of our domestic workers overseas, the GCM is a good platform to tell the world that labor migration is a serious business and that every member country of the United Nations particularly the receiving/host countries should create an environment that promotes decent work to migrant workers regardless of their status,” he said.

The Labor department, on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, had imposed a total ban on the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait over a total of 12 questionable deaths involving Filipino HSWs, the latest of which was the death of Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found inside a freezer in an abandoned apartment.

It is considering expanding the existing deployment ban on Kuwait to Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries if strengthened protection of OFWs is not assured.

Bello, however, said abuses against migrant labor is not only happening in the Middle East or to Filipino household service workers.

During the GCM negotiations, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) proposed to specify domestic workers/household service workers as one of the vulnerable groups in the labor migration framework, as well as to enhance every host country’s legislation to protect originally regular migrants whose status became irregular by the reason of employment-related disputes.

The DoLE has also proposed to ratify the Domestic Workers Convention (ILO C189) and the UN Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families to ensure comprehensive protection for all migrant workers, both land-based and sea-based.

It also encouraged strengthened bilateral cooperation and mechanism between the countries of origin and destination to better protect the rights and welfare of overseas Filipinos, particularly those in the vulnerable sector.

The global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration that will be adopted by the UN member states in September 2018 will set out a framework for comprehensive cooperation on migrants and human mobility.

The Labor department and the Department of Foreign Affairs have been participating in the preparatory process of the GCM with recommendations on safeguarding the interests of the Filipino migrants.