Labor contractualization: And now, end(o) is near?

One of the campaign promises of then presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte was to put an end to endo (end of contract) during his administration. After his victory in the 2016 presidential elections, Duterte exhorted Congress to pass a law ending the practice of labor contractualization. He likewise ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to issue a Department Order to address the issue.

However, the current administration has had mixed success on the matter. While DOLE did issue Department Order 174, it fell short of expectations, as it did not end labor contractualization (more commonly referred to as “endo”), but rather, provided rules under which endo may be legally done, which past Department Orders have already provided for. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has passed House Bill 6908, or the Security of Tenure bill, on Jan. 29, 2018, and was only certified as urgent nearly two years after the President declared it as a priority of his administration.

Labor groups have expressed their disappointment over these developments. They have bemoaned the omission of any reference to endo in the past two State of the Nation Addresses (SONAs), and the non-existence of the promised reforms on workers’ security of tenure. They also argue that the Labor Secretary has always been authorized under the Labor Code to prohibit labor contractualization, but none of the officials who have occupied the post have done so.

This argument stems from the third paragraph of Article 106 of Presidential Decree No. 442, which states in the first sentence: “The Secretary of Labor may, by appropriate regulations, restrict or prohibit the contracting out of labor to protect the rights of workers established under this (the Labor) Code.”

However, the actions of the Labor Secretary, from the time of issuance of Department Order No. 10 in 1997, and subsequent issuances, were crafted in accordance not with the first, but with the second sentence of the third paragraph of Article 106, which states: “In so prohibiting or restricting, he may make appropriate distinctions between labor-only contracting and job contracting as well as differentiations within these types of contracting and determine who among the parties involved shall be considered the employer for purposes of this Code, prevent any violation or circumvention of any provision of this Code.” These actions are consistent with the official DOLE position that only a law could amend the existing provisions of the Labor Code, and that Executive or Department Orders can only partly address the issue.

What we have at present are the elements of a perfect storm: businesses that seek to circumvent the barest requirements of the letter of the law (i.e., the regularization of workers after a six-month probationary period, as provided under Article 281), while totally ignoring its spirit (i.e., that labor laws enable the State to “afford protection to labor, promote full employment, ensure equal work opportunities… and regulate the relations between workers and employers,” as provided under Article 3); labor groups that urge the State to enforce Machiavellian control of employers for the benefit of workers; and a state that seeks to find middle ground but often promotes the interests of capitalism.

While it is true that there are loopholes in our laws, and our government, regardless of whose administration it is, is slow to act and whose very fabric is weak, should we consider it good business practice to exploit every loophole in the law to make a profit? On the other hand, do we really want our government to solve these problems by adding more laws to complicate the issue and control every aspect of our lives, while creating even more loopholes to take advantage of? Is it a viable solution to over regulate industries and open ourselves further to the abuses committed by regulators, but concurrently discouraging law abiding citizens from establishing or expanding their businesses?

If we want to have a lasting solution to the problem of labor contractualization, a change of perspective is needed. If we tend to think of the problem from only one angle (e.g., from a labor or regulatory perspective), we will look for very specific solutions, such as prohibitive policies and stricter regulation. But if we think of the problem as multi-faceted, then we will attempt to find holistic solutions, which may include: encouraging good corporate citizenship through voluntary industry pledges to phase out endo; or, providing an amnesty program or incentives to companies that regularize their employees within a specific time frame; or, partnering with the education sector to address the job-skills mismatch that leads to unemployment and underemployment in the first place.

Now, more than ever, we need to unite in ending endo, and prevent it from being a burden we pass to future generations.

Atty. Frances Jeanne Sarmiento is a part time faculty at the Management and Organization Department, Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business, De La Salle University. The views stated in this article are the author’s and do not represent the views of the university or its administrators. jeanne.sarmiento@gmail.com