Labor group changes position on ‘endo’

The country’s biggest labor organization, the Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), is seeking an audience with President Rodrigo Duterte to inform him that it is no longer pushing for a total ban on contractualization.

“We are confused by the latest pronouncement of Malacañang. We have already abandoned our plan for a total ban on contractualization. We are amenable to some exceptions because we, too, recognized the need to balance the interest of the workers and the employers,” ALU-TUCP spokesman Alan Tanjusay told The Manila Times.

Earlier, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra was quoted saying that the President is powerless to end contractualization or “endo,” the practice of some employers to hire workers for a short period of time.

Guevarra said ending this illegal practice would need legislation from congress.

Tanjusay said it is possible that some people are painting a scenario to show the President that his group has been unrelenting in its demand for a total contractualization ban.

Tanjusay admitted that the first draft of an executive order they submitted to the President was for a total ban on work contracting. But this stand changed in the second draft submitted to Malacañang on February 7.

He added that the President and labor leaders were supposed to meet on March 15 to discuss the second draft but the meeting was cancelled.

“We are now seeking another schedule with the President so that we can explain our position,” Tanjusay said.

Under the new draft, there will be exemptions to allow some form of contractualization.

The new draft grants the Labor secretary the power to exempt jobs, activities and functions from the prohibition on contractualization.

The labor sector, Tanjusay said, is confident that the President will not renege on his promise to address illegal contractualization.

“Contractualization deprives workers to grow as the business and national economy grows. Contractualization flourished because of weak and very relaxed government labor law enforcement, flexibilization of work arrangement and the poor compliance of employers to the current regulation policy on contractualization scheme. Contractual hiring became the norm and not an exception,” Tanjusay pointed out.