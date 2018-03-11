Labor group presses demand for P500 subsidy

ORGANIZED labor has pressed its demand for a P500 monthly cash or voucher subsidy for the estimated four million minimum wage earners around the country as the value of the minimum wage had fallen down by six percent during the first two months of implementation of the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Act or Train Law.

The country’s biggest labor coalition, the Association of Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), on Sunday said based on monitoring of prevailing prices made by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the National Wages and Productivity Commission released on February 9, the real value or the buying power of the country’s 17 regions’ total average daily nominal minimum wage of P329.35 is now only P210 a day.

ALU-TUCP made the subsidy demand even as they were scheduled for a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on March 22 to present their study on the merits of their P500 monthly subsidy proposal.

Its spokesman, Alan Tanjusay, said inflationary effect of the new tax reform law brought about by increases in prices of goods and services is catching up with the minimum wage earners and informal-sector workers.

“We noticed the erosion of purchasing power [of the minimum wage]… by 6 percent in just a matter of two months from January to February upon the effectivity of the Train Law. This extraordinary devaluation of the monthly salary is significant to the informal-sector workers earning less than P12,000 a month and the minimum wage earners receiving less than the same amount,” he noted.

In Metro Manila, which has the highest minimum wage, the buying power of the P512 daily minimum pay fell to P357.29, according to Tanjusay.

On the other hand, he said, the real value or purchasing power of the country’s lowest minimum pay of P265 a day in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is P152.12 a day.

As of March 1, 2018, the total purchasing power of workers for a month fell to P8,575.

But, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the published standard amount needed by a family of five to get past the poverty line in 2015 was P9,064.

“We want the government’s immediate and quality response to save and prevent these workers, who help build our economy and who are producers of goods and services to make our economy competitive, from falling through the cracks,” Tanjusay said.

With the inflation rate hitting 3.9 percent by the end of February 2018, the ALU-TUCP expects it to rise by the end of the month in the light of impending increases in costs of electricity, rice, fish, sardines, vegetables, condiments and gasoline.

Tanjusay said an ALU-TUCP study group, composed of economic experts from the academe and private sector, are completing their figures, among other details, on the proposed P500 monthly subsidy for presentation to the President and his economic team when they meet on March 22.

The subsidy, he added, would help the four million minimum wage earners and their families cope with the rising inflation and surging cost of living that resulted from additional excise tax imposed on fuel and sweetened beverages.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd earlier said he was not against the proposal, adding that he is only willing to recommend a P100 to P200 a month cash subsidy.

The labor group’s P500 proposal, he added, may take a heavy toll on the government’s finances that may prejudice other vital infrastructure and development programs.

“I am willing only to recommend a P100 to P200 a month cash subsidy but it is still subject to the approval of the Department of Finance and the Department of Budget and Management,” Bello said.

Labor organizations brought out the subsidy proposal to the President during their meeting on February 9, prompting him to direct the labor sector to form a four-member study group.

If approved, the P500 monthly subsidy for four million minimum wage earners is equivalent to P2 billion a month or P24 billion a year.