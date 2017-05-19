Labor groups back 5-day workweek

Labor groups supported a measure that seeks to implement a four-day workweek as long as the rights of workers are protected, the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) said on Thursday.

The group, through spokesman Alan Tanjusay, said that they will back the bill if it will provide amply protection to workers.

“First, government must ensure that there will be thorough consultation and dialogue with workers before it will be implemented, and there should be no diminution of workers’ wages and benefits, including overtime pay and day-off,” Tanjusay told The Manila Times.

The group said the measure will benefit workers and their employers.

“We support the bill because once it is approved, it will provide work-life balance, workers and employees can spend more quality time with family necessary to become more productive at work, reduce work-related stress and fatigue, minimize transportation cost, reduce workplace electricity expenses, and help decongest traffic congestion,” Tanjusay said.

House Bill 5068, authored by Baguio City Rep. Mark Go, was unanimously approved at the committee level on Monday.

Under the bill, employees will be receive overtime pay if they work for more than 48 hours a week.

The bill’s author clarified that its implementation will be on a voluntary basis.