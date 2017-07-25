Labor groups ‘frustrated’ as Duterte fails to discuss contractualization in SONA

LABOR groups expressed frustration over President Rodrigo Duterte’s failure to mention the status of his campaign promise to end contractualization during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

“We are very frustrated with Mr. Duterte as it turned out but we have no choice but to continue and up the ante in pressing him to fulfill his promise to abolish ‘endo’ and all forms of contractualization,” Alan Tanjusay, spokesman of the

Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), said on Tuesday.

Tanjusay said it appeared that the President was not willing at this time to free millions of workers from the slavery of contractualized work in which workers did not enjoy security of tenure and were being paid low wages and meager benefits.

Workers, Tanjusay said, expected the President to fulfill his promise to end the contractualization work scheme during his SONA speech on Monday.

WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL