Labor groups reject ‘useless, business-backed’ Duterte order on contractualization

LABOR groups rejected the “useless business-backed” executive order prohibiting contractualization, which President Rodrigo signed on Tuesday, Labor Day, calling it an “insult” to the workers.

“This is an insult to the labor sector because the EO may have been the version of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and not the one sent by the labor movement,” Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) chairman Elmer Labog told The Manila Times.

Labog added that after negotiating with Duterte through five drafts against contractualization, workers were not even consulted in the processing of the signed order.

“It is a useless order because prohibiting labor-only contracting (LOC) is already indicated in the labor code,” said Renato Magtubo, Partido Manggagawa and Nagkaisa spokesperson.

Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) leader George San Mateo, who was also present at the rally in Mendiola, added that the order may still likely put contractualization as the “usual norm.”

Meanwhile, the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) said in a statement that the EO in general “balances the interest of labor and capital.”

“The government must be credited in its serious and sincere effort to craft an EO that meets the expectations of both labor and capital…despite our reservations, employers will live with it and comply,” it added.

“I remain firm in my commitment to put an end to endo and illegal contractualization,” Duterte said in a speech he delivered in Cebu in celebration of the 116th Labor Day.

The President, however, admitted that an EO was not enough.

As of 1 p.m. the Philippine National Police (PNP) estimated the number of protesters at 5,000, representing various labor groups such as the KMU, Nagkaisa Labor Coalition and the Workers’ Resistance Against Tyranny who gathered at Mendiola for the annual Labor Day protest action.

Aside from the call to end labor contractualization, workers also pressed for immediate wage increase and job security.