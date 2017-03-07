Labor groups seek wage hike for NCR workers

FOLLOWING the grant of P13 daily wage hike for private sector workers in Central Visayas, organized labor is also set to file a petition for a wage increase in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Trade Union Congress of the Philippines-Associated Labor Union (TUCP-ALU) spokesman Alan Tanjusay on Monday said that they are holding consultations to determine the amount of increase that they will seek from the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region.

“We will file the petition in April. We have still to decide on the amount of increase that we would ask the wage board,” Tanjusay told The Manila Times.

In April last year, the RTWPB-NCR pegged at P491 the daily minimum wage after it granted a P10 wage increase in March 2016.

Tanjusay said that the daily minimum wage is not enough. He cited data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) that showed the purchasing power of P491 in NCR is only P367.17.