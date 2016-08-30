Labor groups to launch ‘shame campaign’

Militant labor groups on Tuesday said they will launch a “corporate shame campaign” against business establishments that continue to practice contractualizaton or the end of contract (“endo”) system of hiring workers.

In a statement, the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), SUPER Federation, Metro East Labor Federation, Union Presidents Against Contractualization and Solidarity of Workers Against Contractualization on Tuesday said the shame campaign they will carry out is aimed at forcing President Rodrigo Duterte to warn companies against contractualization.

BMP president Leody de Guzman said Duterte should “show more resolve in fulfilling his campaign promise.”

“It’s been more than 50 days since President Duterte assumed office and yet not a single capitalist or corporation has complied with the President’s order that they end contractualization,” de Guzman noted.

“The President’s viciousness and aggressiveness toward ‘drug lords’ contrasts markedly with his apparent timidity and diffidence toward capitalists exploiting their workers,” he said.

Lawyer Luke Espiritu, SUPER president, pointed out that “employers seem to be openly defying the President and flouting his authority.”

The labor leaders from the five groups slammed the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines for the latter’s opposition to the anti-contractualization campaign and efforts to mislead the public by redefining contractualization and reducing it to the practice of “endo” or terminating workers after five months of employment.

They said the Duterte administration should end not just “endo” but all forms of contractualization, including “casual,” “project-based” and “sub-contracting” forms of employment.

The initial target of the corporate shame campaign are mall operator SM, telco giant PLDT, snack and beverage maker Universal Robina and fastfood chain Jollibee.

They groups also launched a campaign to gather one million signatures demanding that the President, among others, amend the labor code, deputize union officials as labor inspectors and criminalize the practice of contractualization.