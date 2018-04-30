Labor in crisis

TOMORROW is Labor Day and thus an opportune time to contemplate the struggles and successes of the labor sector and organized labor. There have been victories but, considering that 10 million families depend on cash assistance from the government, it is hard to see that these victories have led to any significant improvement in the overall economic status of the labor sector.

About 62 percent of employed persons—some 26 million individuals—are wage or salary workers (the rest are self-employed, involved in family-operated business or unpaid family workers). I couldn’t find the figures on how many workers are unionized, but according to a report of the Olof Palme International Center, union membership in the Philippines dropped sharply from about 30 percent in 1995 to five percent in 2014. The reason for the decline was the increasing contractualization of labor. Contractual employees are not allowed to join unions. No wonder organized labor is fighting tooth and nail to end contractualization. Their very survival is at stake.

Contractualization leaves employees vulnerable to loss of employment any time. However, the deeper problem is not lack of tenure but lack of good quality jobs in the Philippines. If workers had a choice, they wouldn’t choose lowly paid, contractual jobs. Unfortunately, as reported by the World Bank in its recent economic update on the Philippines, the Philippine job market is dominated by unproductive, poor quality, lowly paid jobs that pull down the wage level.

The lack of decent jobs has forced millions of Filipinos to go abroad to earn a living. About 10 million Filipinos work outside the Philippines. While many – fortunately – are able to enjoy well-paying and professionally challenging jobs in foreign lands, others end up in exploitative and underpaid jobs. Our spat with Kuwait is a reminder of the sad fact that the Philippine economy is incapable of generating a sufficient number of quality jobs to minimize or eliminate the need for Filipinos to seek work abroad.

The Philippines was able to compel Kuwait’s government to listen to our demands for better protection of Filipino migrant workers, domestic helpers in particular, after the cruel fate of Joanna Demafelis. Kuwait depends heavily on foreign workers who comprise 80 percent of the workforce (US State Department Report on Human Rights). Some 260,000 Filipinos are working in Kuwait, of which 170,000 are domestic workers. The ban on the deployment of Filipino workers is affecting Kuwait. It “sparked a crisis in Kuwait, prompting all the state agencies to seek prompt solutions,” Gulf News reported on April 5.

Negotiations between Kuwait and the Philippines were going well until a video surfaced, showing operations to rescue Filipino maids launched by the Philippine embassy staff. It infuriated many Kuwaitis and led to the unfortunate expulsion of Ambassador Renato Pedro Villa who has been serving as Philippine ambassador to Kuwait since 2015. Whether Ambassador Villa, a career diplomat and veteran of migrant workers affairs, was responsible for how matters were handled, is not clear. Four Filipinos hired by the embassy to assist in the rescue operations are being detained by Kuwaiti authorities.

The US State Department has criticized Kuwait for the inadequacy of measures to protect foreign domestic workers. “Employers frequently illegally withheld salaries from domestic workers and minimum-wage laborers,” the State Department says in its 2017 human rights report, adding that “[f]orced labor conditions for migrant workers included nonpayment of wages, long working hours, deprivation of food, threats, physical and sexual abuse, and restrictions on movement, such as withholding passports or confinement to the workplace.”

On the positive side, the report said, the Kuwaiti government maintains a shelter for domestic workers in distress and 79 recruitment agencies were closed for non-compliance with laws. Fifteen fake agencies were shut down.

Hundreds of thousands of Filipino women leave family and friends behind to toil as lowly paid domestic helpers abroad. Joanna Demafelis had heard about abusive employers in Kuwait, but she risked it and a lonely life away from the Philippines for a monthly pay of US$400. A modest pay to leave home for, but many times more than she was earning in the Philippines and twice the legislated minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers in Kuwait.

Organized labor wants to eliminate the poor-quality jobs in the Philippines by either banning them or legislating across-the-board wage increases based on cost of living rather than productivity. While it sounds alluringly simple, unfortunately such solutions are more likely to result in retrenchments, smaller (Philippine-owned) establishments going bankrupt, higher labor costs being passed on to consumers which means higher inflation, and our export products becoming less competitive. The net effect would be loss of jobs in the formal sector, forcing the displaced workers into the informal sector as self-employed workers, or compel more mothers, wives and daughters to become domestic helpers abroad.