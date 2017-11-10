Labor issues pay rules for November 13-15

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued the pay rules for next week’s special non-working days, which President Rodrigo Duterte has declared to give way to the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The November 13-15 non-working days will cover the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga pursuant to President Duterte’s Proclamation 332.

Under Labor Advisory 14-17, the “no work, no pay” rule will apply if the employee did not report for work unless covered by existing company policy or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day.

For work done during a special day, an employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work.

For overtime work or services rendered over eight hours, the employee is entitled to an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day.

For work done on special day that falls on his/her rest day, an additional 50 percent shall be paid on the daily rate of the employee on the first eight hours of work.

For work done in excess of eight hours that falls on his/her rest day, the employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL