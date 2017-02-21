Labor to look into new sugar order implication

BACOLOD CITY: A Negros-based labor group has welcomed the latest order of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) even as they said they still need to get a copy of the document and study its implications.

Winnie Sancho, convenor of the Save-Sugar Industry Movement (Save-SIM), said the new order of the regulatory body is a product of efforts of stakeholders of the sugar industry but the labor sector “fears that the latest SRA order will be contested by the country’s beverage companies before the courts.”

He added that they want the government to “strictly regulate the entry of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS)” into the country.

On Friday, the SRA issued guidelines on the issuance of clearance for the release of imported HFCS and chemically pure fructose of whatever intensity or form.

Under the sugar order dated February 17, the SRA disclosed that an importer or consignee of imported HFCS must be an international trader duly-registered with the SRA at the time of the application for clearance for release.

The order further provides that the clearance for the release shall indicate the classification of the fructose as “B” for domestic market, “C” for reserved, and “D” for world market.