Labor sector frustrated by Duterte’s EO on contractualization

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte finally signed on Labor Day (May 1) the much awaited executive order putting an end to the practice of contractualization in the labor sector. However, a close reading of EO 51 shows that it simply reiterates the implementation of Article 106 of the existing Labor Code of the Philippines.

The present Labor Code has its origin in Presidential Decree 442, promulgated by then President Ferdinand Marcos in 1974. This law was amended, revised, and modified by subsequent laws. The last amendment was effected by the passing of Republic Act 10741 (An Act Strengthening the Operations of the NLRC) in 2016.

What is Article 106? This article defines what a contractor or a subcontractor is. It does not prohibit contracting or subcontracting. Yet, it gives power to the Secretary of Labor to “restrict or prohibit the contracting-out of labor to protect the rights of workers established under this Code. In so prohibiting or restricting, he may make appropriate distinctions between labor-only contracting and job contracting as well as differentiations within these types of contracting and determine who among the parties involved shall be considered the employer for purposes of this Code, to prevent any violation or circumvention of any provision of this Code.” This can be done by mere issuance of department regulations.

Thus, if the Secretary of Labor really wanted to end contractualization, all he needs to do is to release new department regulations mandating the same. There is in fact no need for the President to issue an EO on contractualization.

Articles 106 to 109 of the Labor Code do not prohibit contractual arrangements but in reality allow it. Nonetheless, they lay down certain policies to protect the workers from unlawful and illegal acts of the employers.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) had made several issuances which seek to balance the protection of workers and the employers’ need for flexible working arrangements to attain viable and economical business operations. Among these issuances were Department Order No. 10 (1997), Department Order No. 3 (2001), Department Order No. 18-A (2011), and Department Circular No. 01 (2012).

All of these issuances list the permissible acts of contracting and enumerates the prohibited ones. Likewise, all deal with the protection of employees (of the principal) from being displaced from their jobs because of the outsourced work given to the contractor.

You cannot find anything in Articles 106 to 109, or even in the previous DOLE issuances, that will prevent an employer from not regularizing an employee after serving a five-month service with the former.

There is nothing wrong with Article 106. Truth is, there is no need for an EO to reiterate the implementation of Article 106.

The labor sector has been clamoring for government to order big businesses to stop their practice of hiring employees for a term of five months only and preventing these employees from attaining the status of a regular employee. These workers are required by employers to sign contracts for a five-month period and the same contracts are allowed to expire at the end of such period. Hence the term “endo” for end-of-contract.

The EO, supposedly should address this concern and put an end to “endo.” In other words, time is up for the abhorred end-of-contract practice.

It would have been acceptable to the labor sector if the EO “strictly construed” Articles 295, 296, and 297 of the Labor Code instead.

Article 295 defines who are regular and casual employees. An employment shall be deemed to be regular where the employee has been engaged to perform activities which are usually necessary or desirable in the usual business or trade of the employer, except where the employment has been fixed for a specific project or undertaking the completion or termination of which has been determined at the time of the engagement of the employee or where the work or service to be performed is seasonal in nature and the employment is for the duration of the season. These casual employees are normally called contractual employees because their engagement expires at the end of the contract term.

On the other hand, Article 296 defines what is a probationary employment. Note that a probationary employment shall not exceed six months from the date the employee started working, unless it is covered by an apprenticeship agreement stipulating a longer period. An employee who is allowed to work after a probationary period shall be considered a regular employee.

Finally, Article 297 lists the causes for which an employer may terminate the services of the employee.

