Labor suspends inspections in Dec

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered a month-long suspension of all related labor inspection activities to avoid unauthorized or illegal activities during the Holiday season.



Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say said on Tuesday that the suspension would take effect December 8 and will end on January 7, 2018.



“We don’t want our labor inspectors to deliver envelopes for carolling instead of inspection orders,” said Say in a press briefing.

Say clarified though that there were exemptions to the rules, which included the inspection of firecracker factories.WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL