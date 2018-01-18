Lack of evidence doomed case vs ex-Palawan gov

A MAGISTRATE of the Court of Appeals has slammed the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Puerto Princesa in Palawan for erring on the case of ex-Palawan governor Joel Reyes, saying there was no evidence that the politician was behind the killing of broadcaster Gerry Ortega.

Justice Danton Bueser, in his seven-page concurring opinion on the ruling that sided with Reyes, rapped Palawan RTC Judge Angelo Arizala for “grave abuse of discretion,” as there was no probable cause against Reyes.

Reyes was freed from Palawan city jail on Friday following the January 4 ruling, which found no basis for the Palawan court to order his arrest or convict him for Ortega’s death.

Bueser joined Justice Normandie Pizarro and Justice Victoria Paredes in the ruling in favor of Reyes.

Bueser pointed out that it was the duty of the judge to make an independent determination of probable cause and not to rely merely on the findings of the prosecution.

He said the lower court could not rely solely on the extrajudicial confession of Rodolfo Edrad Jr., which pointed to Reyes as behind the killing, to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant.

“The RTC, in relying greatly on the prosecution’s report, particularly that of Edrad’s confession, in effect vacated its duty to independently determine the existence of probable cause for purposes of issuing a warrant of arrest. Clearly, the RTC gravely abused its discretion amounting to lack of jurisdiction thereto in issuing the warrant of arrest against petitioner,” Bueser cited.

Bueser argued that Section 28, Rule 130 of the Rules of Court was clear that the rights of a party could not be prejudiced by an act, declaration or omission of another under the principle of “res inter alios acta.”

“Consequently, an extrajudicial confession is binding only on the confessant, is not admissible against his or her co-accused, and is considered hearsay against them,” it was pointed out.

Bueser was thus convinced that from the start, the Department of Justice (DoJ)and the lower court erred in indicting Reyes.

“Concomitant to the foregoing, it is apparent that petitioner should not have been indicted to begin with. I agree with the findings…that the contention of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) in their Memorandum as to the participation of the petitioner (Reyes) in the slaying of [Ortega] are lacking and cannot amount to probable cause to charge petitioner with the crime being imputed to him,” Bueser stated.

Bueser said the “DoJ Second Panel of Investigators in their Resolution dated 12 March 2012 banked on the alleged conspiracy involving petitioner (Reyes) when he was implicated by Edrad. Absent the said implication, no other evidence shows that petitioner was involved in the said slaying.”

“Indeed, while conspiracy can be proven by circumstantial evidence, the series of evidence presented to establish an accused’s participation in the conspiracy must be consistent and should lead to no other conclusion but his participation in the crime as conspirator. After all, conspiracy itself must be proved as positively as the commission of the felony itself, for it is a ‘facile device by which an accused may be ensured and kept within the penal fold.’ Here the circumstantial evidence being raised are not only inconsistent but also illogical,” he added.