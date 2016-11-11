Lack of rehab center snags Gensan drive vs drugs

THE General Santos (Gensan) City Police said the lack of rehabilitation center and food supply for illegal drug surrenderers have become a serious problem to them that they have asked assistance from the local government to address the problems.

Senior Supt. Maximo Layugan, Gensan chief of police, said about 3,000 drug surrenderers are housed at present in a temporary shelter at their headquarters.

A rehabilitation facility, he said, is need to help the surrenderers fully recover and ensure that they would not return to their old ways, like providing them with livelihood skills and training.

“These illegal drug surrenderers might again engage in illegal activities to earn a living. We believe that our campaign against illegal drugs is a noble fight but the reality we are facing is that we cannot sustain the needs of these people who have surrendered ,” Layugan said.

Mayor Ronnel Rivera has pledged financial assistance to the local police to address the needs of the surrenderers.

Meanwhile, Region 12 City Anti-Illegal Drug Special Operation Task Group recently seized P1 million worth of drugs from an alleged big-time drug courier from Maguindanao.

Jerry Adlaw