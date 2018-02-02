Lack of valid marriage license defense vs bigamy?

Dear PAO,

My husband and I were married in 2008. We had no serious marital problems until one day a lady went to our house claiming that she has been married to my husband since 1999. She threatened to sue me and my husband for the crime of bigamy. I was devastated with what I learned because I was unaware that my husband had a previous marriage. For this reason, I suffered depression. And since I was constantly bothered by the situation, I consulted my friend, a law student, and I told her that prior to our marriage, my husband and I did not secure a valid marriage license before we got married. My friend said this could be my defense against bigamy in case I will be sued for it. Is this true?

Respectfully,

Cara

Dear Cara,

The elements of the crime of bigamy under Article 3349 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC ) are:

1. That the offender has been legally married;

2. That the marriage has not been legally dissolved or, in case his or her spouse is absent, the absent spouse could not yet be presumed dead according to the Civil Code;

3. That he contracts a second or subsequent marriage; and

4. That the second or subsequent marriage has all the essential requisites for validity (Teves vs. People, G.R. No.188775, August 24, 2011; ponente, former Associate Justice Jose Perez).

For the accused to be convicted of bigamy, the second or subsequent marriage must have all the essential requisites for validity (Leonila G. Santiago vs. People of the Philippines, G.R. No. 200233, July 15, 2015; ponente, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno citing De la Cruz vs. Ejercito, G.R. No. L-40895, November 6, 1975; ponente, former Supreme Court Justice Ramon Aquino). The lack of marriage license of a second marriage may exculpate an accused in a bigamy case as the marriage lacks one of the requisites of a valid marriage. Please note that for a marriage to be valid, there must be a valid marriage license, otherwise such marriage is void (Articles 3 and 4, Family Code).

You may then raise the defense that there was no marriage license when you contracted the marriage as in the case of People vs. De Lara as cited in the aforementioned Santiago case, where the accused was acquitted for bigamy on the ground that the second marriage lacked the requisite marriage license. It stated:

“xxx

The applicability of People v. De Lara

Petitioner cites De Lara as the relevant jurisprudence involving an acquittal for bigamy on the ground that the second marriage lacked the requisite marriage license. In that case, the court found that when Domingo de Lara married his second wife, Josefa Rosales, on 18 August 1951, the local Civil Registrar had yet to issue their marriage license on 19 August 1951. Thus, since the marriage was celebrated one day before the issuance of the marriage license, the ourt acquitted him of bigamy.

Xxx”

In the Santiago case (Id.), however, the Supreme Court convicted the co-accused who contracted a marriage with a married man although there was no marriage license when they contracted it because the co-accused and her husband misrepresented that they were exempted from the license requirement based on their fabricated claim that they had already cohabited as husband and wife for at least five years prior to their marriage. It stated:

“Here, the cause of action of petitioner, meaning her affirmative defense in this criminal case of bigamy, is that her marriage with Santos was void for having been secured without a marriage license. But as elucidated earlier, they themselves perpetrated a false Certificate of Marriage by misrepresenting that they were exempted from the license requirement based on their fabricated claim that they had already cohabited as husband and wife for at least five years prior their marriage. In violation of our law against illegal marriages, petitioner married Santos while knowing fully well that they had not yet complied with the five-year cohabitation requirement under Article 34 of the Family Code. Consequently, it will be the height of absurdity for this court to allow petitioner to use her illegal act to escape criminal conviction. xxx”

Nevertheless, you may raise the defense that you are unaware that your husband had a previous undissolved marriage.

“The crime of bigamy does not necessary entail the joint liability of two persons who marry each other while the previous marriage of one of them is valid and subsisting. As explained in Nepomuceno: In the crime of bigamy, both the first and second spouses may be the offended parties depending on the circumstances, as when the second spouse married the accused without being aware of his previous marriage. Only if the second spouse had knowledge of the previous undissolved marriage of the accused could she be included in the information as a co-accused” [Emphasis supplied] (Leonila G. Santiago vs. People of the Philippines, Id.).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net