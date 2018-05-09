Lacson backs Trillanes call for Senate probe of China ‘militarization’ over West PH Sea

SEN. Panflo Lacson on Wednesday expressed support for the call of a colleague to investigate the alleged Chinese “militarization” of the West Philippine Sea.

“Any serious matter that has security implications on our country, the Senate should step in and exercise our oversight function,” said Lacson.

“If up to now, the government still has not confirmed the presence of a foreign country’s missiles in one of our islands, we may have a serious national security problem,” he said.

Lacson added, “Convening the National Security Council is the least that we should do, given the situation.”

Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th on Monday sought an inquiry on China’s installation of anti-ship cruise and surface-to-air missile systems on three reefs in the WPS.

China reportedly deployed missiles to Kagitingan (Fiery Cross), Zamora (Subi) Reef, and Panganiban (Mischief) Reef—all within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Trillanes filed Resolution 722 urging the Committee on National Defense and Security, chaired by Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd, to investigate the alleged incursion.

Trillanes said the inquiry intended to assert the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to ensure that this WPS militarization by China would “not pose any threat to the Philippines’ defense and security.”

He noted that the installation of these military weapons and structures reportedly supplemented China’s recent installation of military jamming equipment on Kagitingan Reed and Mischief Reef. Such equipment is capable of disrupting communication and radar systems.

In a press briefing on May 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying confirmed the installation of these missile systems.

Hua said, “Our peaceful construction activities on the Nansha Islands (Spratly islands), including the deployment of necessary national defense facilities, are meant to safeguard China’s sovereignty and security, which is also the rights of a sovereign is entitled to.”

“Altogether, the installation of these weapons and the building of facilities and structures is a clear policy of militarization by China in the West Philippine Sea,” Trillanes said.

“While the Philippines has previously forged economic ties with China, the security and defense relationship is a separate matter,” the opposition senator said.

He added, “Thus, this alleged militarization of the West Philippine Sea is very alarming and it poses a big threat to the country’s national defense and security.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO