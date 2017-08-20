Lacson to bare BoC payoff list

TO make sure that there will be no further delays in naming officials and personnel allegedly involved in the rampant payola (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BoC), Sen. Panfilo Lacson has decided to make the disclosure in a privilege speech to be delivered on Wednesday

Lacson was supposed to reveal the information he obtained from a number of sources inside the BoC during the previous hearing of the blue ribbon committee on the P6.4-billion shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) shipment from China but he was not able to do it for lack of time.

According to Lacson, he is fine-tuning his speech, which would focus on the names of Customs officials and personnel who have been regularly receiving payoffs from brokers and other Customs players.

He said the names were provided by numerous sources including high-ranking and mid-level officials of the BOC.

“With a little bit of exaggeration, mukhang si Nick Faeldon na lang ang di nagbibigay sa akin ng listahan [It seems Nick Faeldon is the only person left who has not given us a list],” Lacson added, referring to BoC Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

He said the information he has is massive that it would be better to disclose it in a privilege speech so that there will be no distraction.

The senator declined to provide the names of those on the list but he confirmed that the name of Faeldon has been mentioned consistently.

But Lacson said they are checking the information because they do not want to be used by individuals who are providing false information.

The Senate blue ribbon committee is scheduled to resume its hearing on the shabu shipment on August 22.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA