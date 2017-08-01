SENATOR Panfilo Lacson berated Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald de la Rosa for “forewarning” local politicians involved in illegal drugs of suffering the same fate as that of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog if they would not stop.

Parojinog and 11 others were killed on Sunday dawn during an alleged shootout with policemen who served at 2:30 a.m. warrants of arrest against him and other members in his household for alleged involvement in the drug trade.

De la Rosa said Parojinog’s death would serve as a warning to other politicians included in the “narco list” of President Rodrigo Duterte. Parojinog was the third mayor killed since October 2016 in alleged police operations against suspected drug lords.

“Airing threats unnecessarily through media wouldn’t help assuage the anxiety and fear, not only among politicians but the citizenry as well,” Lacson said.

“Worse, the warning could very well eliminate the element of surprise which may work against the side of law enforcement in accomplishing their anti drug efforts,” he added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO