Lacson blasts DoJ

For downgrading raps vs policemen in Espinosa killing

SEN. Panfilo Lacson on Monday denounced the Department of Justice (DoJ) for downgrading from murder to homicide the criminal complaint filed against former Supt. Marvin Marcos and several other police officers.

Marcos, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Region 8, and some of his subordinates were charged for the killing of Albuera, Leyte mayor Rolando Espinosa and another inmate, Raul Yap, on November 5, 2016.

Marcos posted bail after the Baybay Regional Trial Court granted the DoJ’s motion to downgrade the charges. The lower court accepted the DoJ’s findings that the killing of Espinosa and Yap was not premeditated.

The National Bureau of Investigation concluded in December 2016 that the killing of Espinosa and Yap was premeditated. It sought the filing of charges against 25 policemen, including Marcos, who led the operation.

The raiding team claimed that Espinosa engaged them in a shootout when they tried to serve him a search warrant in his cell at the Baybay, Leyte subprovincial jail.

Lacson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, led the investigation into the killing of Espinosa and Yap. The senator noted that the committee report, which he released on March 13, concluded that the death of Espinosa and Yap was not a result of a legitimate police operations but a case of “premeditated murder.”

The report was unanimously adopted by the Senate.

“I guess we spoke too soon in commending the DoJ when it recommended the filing of information indicting Supt. Marcos et al for double murder in spite of the loud and repeated pronouncements of the President to the contrary,” Lacson said.

“It is but fitting that the Senate denounce the same DoJ which has now turned around and reneged on its mandate to serve justice in a way that the blindfolded lady holding the scale would have wanted it,” he added.