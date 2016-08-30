Lacson blocks P80M project proposals of lawmakers

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday said he will work for the removal of the P80 million budgets of different government agencies inserted by some congressmen in their proposals.

Lacson said he was able to obtain a copy of the pro-forma list of projects, programs and activities submitted by some congressmen to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM)

The senator said DBM Secretary Benjamin Diokno admitted some projects requested by some lawmakers were embedded in the proposed budgets of different agencies.

Lacson said such “intervention” should not be allowed.

“That (intervention) is a long-time practice that is not necessarily legal,” he said in an interview after the briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2017 budget.

Diokno said legislators are not prohibited from proposing to the head of the agencies programs, activities, projects which his or her constituents brought to their attention to be financed by national government.

“What I’m saying is a congressman, if he is really hard working, can approach a secretary and the secretary will really listen to them,” he said.

Among the priority programs of the Duterte Administration, presented during the DBCC briefing, are putting an end to insurgencies and organized crime, cutting poverty rate through investments that create quality jobs and disperse wealth.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the “Budget for Real Change” that Malacañang submitted for congressional approval will flesh out the vision of President Duterte.

“The people elected President Duterte because they want real change and a break from the status quo. To achieve President Duterte’s promise to the people to deliver real change that the people can feel, we need to enact big reforms that can steer the country toward a better future,” he said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

