Lacson brands as ‘hearsay’ lawyer’s claim of P200M for each senator to acquit Sereno

SENATOR Panfilo Lacson described as “hearsay” the claim of lawyer Larry Gadon that a business tycoon has offered P200 million each to the senators to acquit Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in the event her case is elevated to the upper chamber.

The Senate will convene as an impeachment court and the senators assume the role of judges if the House of Representatives (HoR) impeaches Sereno. The Chief Justice is accused of allegedly violating the Constitution, betraying public trust, and corruption.

Sought for comment on Gadon’s claim, Lacson said, “Huwag kayo maniwala masyado kay Atty Gadon. Puro hearsay ang kanya. (Don’t believe Gadon too much. It’s all hearsay).”

“Iyan nga (pag) testify niya sa HoR puro hearsay. Ito chismis. Baka triple hearsay ‘yan (In fact his testimony at the HoR is all hearsay. This is merely a rumor. It can be triple hearsay),” Lacson said in a chance interview on Monday.

“In the first place I’m not aware of anybody talking to senators. I have not received any report (about the issue). Maybe, this is his tact to put the senators on the spot if and when the articles of impeachment will be transmitted to us,” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO