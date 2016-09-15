Lacson doubts de Lima’s witness SENATOR

Panfilo Lacson on Thursday expressed doubts on the credibility of Edgar Matobato, the witness presented by the Senate committee on justice and human rights during the hearing on the spate of drug-related killings in the country.

Matobato, a self-confessed hitman of the so called Davao Death Squad, linked President Rodrigo Duterte and his son Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to summary executions in Davao City.

Lacson cited the testimony of Matobato regarding his supposed participation in the killing of suspected international terrorist Salim Makdum in 2002.

In his testimony, Matobato said that after they snatched Makdum at a public market in Samal Island, they brought him to the headquarters ng Presidential Anti Organized Crime Task Force (PAOCTF) in Davao City.

He said PAOCTF Davao was then headed by Ronald de la Rosa, now the national police chief.

Lacson said Matobato can’t be telling the truth because PAOCTF was abolished in 2001 after the ouster of President Joseph Estrada.

The senator also doubted the existence of Makdum, saying the supposed terrorist’s name couldn’t be found on the internet. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA